DP World Begins Building New Berth at London Gateway

Work has started on site to build a new fourth berth at DP World's London Gateway smart logistics hub, the Dubai-owned ports giant announced on Monday.

Scheduled to be completed in 2024, the £350 million project will lift London Gateway’s capacity by a third, giving it more room to handle the world’s largest vessels.

DP World, which operates two U.S. deep water ports at London Gateway and Southampton, has invested £2 billion in Britain over the last decade.

Ernst Schulze, UK Chief Executive of DP World, said, “I am delighted that we have taken the next step in delivery of the new fourth berth and made clear our commitment to investing in and regenerating the areas where we operate. Over the next 10 years we have earmarked a further £1 billion of investment in this country.”

“The construction of the new fourth berth is creating 1,000 jobs and London Gateway’s rapidly growing logistics park will employ 12,000 people when it is completed in five years’ time. Our investment is a catalyst for the regeneration of one of the most deprived areas in the U.K., which is currently in the top decile of deprivation.”

Seamus Devlin, McLaughlin & Harvey Civil Engineering Director, said, “We are delighted to have been awarded the contract with DP World and to begin delivering this vital piece of national infrastructure. We bring with us extensive experience in the marine sector, and look forward to engaging with our local supply chain and creating jobs locally.”