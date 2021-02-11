28834 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Friday, February 12, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

February 11, 2021

UK Working to Solve Post-Brexit Shipping Problems

© Kalyakan / Adobe Stock

Britain is working to overcome post-Brexit difficulties complicating seafood exports and other shipments to the European Union, senior minister Michael Gove said on Thursday.

“There are still some bureaucratic obstacles that we need to negotiate and navigate. We have set up a specific seafoods export working group which meets twice weekly, and we’re also engaging with our friends in France,” Gove said.

He also said the government was working with courier companies on the paperwork required to send goods abroad.


(Reporting by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle, writing by William James; Editing by Kate Holton)

