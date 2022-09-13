Witjens, Gorgels Tapped to Lead EST-Floattech

Maritime battery supplier EST-Floattech appointed Mark Witjens as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Joep Gorgels as Chief Financial Officer/Chief Business Development Officer (CFO/CBDO).

Since its foundation in 2009, EST-Floattech has a track record of more than 200 projects and a growing number of recurring customers. Recently, the first successes have also been achieved by its Hamburg office, which opened in August 2021. With the arrival of Witjens and Gorgels, who will be working from the headquarters in Badhoevedorp, the Netherlands, the company is reinforcing its growth ambition.

Witjens previously worked for Damen Shipyards Group, including a stint as Managing Director of several yards within Damen Shiprepair & Conversion and Director Projects at Damen Cruise RoPax & Offshore.

Gorgels graduated in chemical engineering and previously worked as Global Head Transportation & Logistics in shipping at ABN AMRO Bank where he was responsible for all customers worldwide.