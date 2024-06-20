Subscribe
With Pending Regulations, Marinfloc Pioneers in Wastewater Treatment

June 20, 2024

Image courtesy Marinfloc AB
Image courtesy Marinfloc AB
Image courtesy Marinfloc AB
Image courtesy Marinfloc AB

As the maritime industry prepares for the revision of MEPC 107(49) in 2025, a regulation overdue for more than 15 years, many manufacturers of bilge water separators are facing the challenge of redesigning their concepts to adapt to a new reality. This is particularly challenging for ships with dual fuels. Since its inception, Marinfloc has ensured that every product is adaptable, capable of handling any changes in onboard conditions without the need for complete redesigns. This means Marinfloc separators can seamlessly adjust to shifts in fuel types, lubricating oils, and chemicals, providing a significant advantage as the industry moves towards new regulations.

"Welcome to the new reality; we were already here yesterday," said Benny Carlson, co-founder of Marinfloc AB, a forward-thinking approach designed to ensure that Marinfloc's customers enjoy continuous compliance without the disruption of frequent equipment upgrades or replacements.

Benny Carlson, co-founder of Marinfloc AB

Technology New Product Waste water Green Ports

