Wilson Sons Eliminates Emissions Using 100% Renewable Energy at Rio Grande Container Terminal

Wilson Sons obtained, through Rio Grande Container Terminal (RS), a certification that proves the exclusive use of electrical energy from renewable sources in operations conducted in 2024.

The International Renewable Energy Certificate (I-REC) guarantees that the terminal's Scope 2 emissions—those related to the generation of electrical energy consumed—have been zeroed, following the parameters established by the GHG Protocol, a global methodology for accounting for and managing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. The seal was awarded in April by EDP Brasil, a leader in energy generation in Brazil.

The International Renewable Energy Certificate proves that the energy consumed at the terminal, powered by the National Interconnected System (SIN), comes from clean sources. I-REC is an operational system for tracking energy's environmental attributes and standardized carbon accounting. Recognized worldwide, the certificate ensures that the energy consumed comes from clean sources and that the company is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and its environmental impacts. Scope 2 refers to indirect emissions from the consumption of electricity, steam, heating, or cooling purchased by an organization.

Rio Grande Container Terminal is the main access route connecting Rio Grande do Sul to Brazil and the world, and, over nearly 28 years of operation, it has become a key piece in the economic development of the state. It currently serves over 3,000 importers and exporters, and receives the main shipping lines calling in Brazil, offering weekly services to all trades through 13 shipowners. Strategically located, Rio Grande Container Terminal is capable of operating 1.4 million TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) and receiving New Panamax vessels along its 900-meter pier, with high productivity, technology, and automation, making it the best transshipment choice from the Southern Cone.