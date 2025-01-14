Wallenius Takes Over Terminal Operations in Gothenburg

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has taken a strategic step to expand its logistics services by taking over the terminal operations in Gothenburg in Sweden.

The Port of Gothenburg, the largest port in Scandinavia for vehicles, is strategically positioned and is a key hub that connects the Nordics with regions such as the Far East, North America, Africa, Australia and Northern Europe.

With Wallenius Wilhelmsen being the terminal operator at the Port of Gothenburg, the aim is to develop a partnership with the Port of Gothenburg to act as an integrated supply chain partner and transform the terminal into a ‘one-stop-shop’ for all carriers and customers.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen will start operations from February 2026 and the contract duration is 12 years.

“It amplifies our operational capabilities in the region and enhances our and the port’s ability to provide seamless and efficient logistics solutions.

“Operating the Gothenburg terminal strengthens our logistics network and is a strategic milestone that supports our vision of sustainable and innovative growth,” says John Felitto, COO Logistics Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen,” said John Felitto, COO Logistics Services at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

The Port of Gothenburg also provides benefits in the form of additional distribution channels, like rail and road, which enhances the hub potential of the location and strengthen its strategic position in the Nordics.

“We are very optimistic about Wallenius Wilhelmsen's ability to continue developing the terminal at the Port of Gothenburg. The company has presented a strong business plan on how they will achieve the volume targets they have committed to and operate a competitive terminal with a customer-centric approach,” added Göran Eriksson, CEO at the Port of Gothenburg.