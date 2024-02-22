Subscribe
Vitol Bunkers Receives its First Biofuel Barge in Asia

February 22, 2024

Marine Future biofuel bunker barge (Credit: Vitol Bunkers)
Marine Future biofuel bunker barge (Credit: Vitol Bunkers)

Vitol Bunkers has taken delivery of the Marine Future vessel, its first specialized biofuel bunker barge in Singapore.

The addition of this specialized IMO type 2 notation bunker tanker to the V-Bunkers fleet will make it possible to supply biofuel blends including B24, B30 and up to B100, depending on customer specifications.

Built in China, Marine Future is 102.6m in length and has the capacity to carry about 7,000 MT of biofuels.

The current fleet of bunker tankers in Singapore are classified as ‘oil tankers’ and are therefore restricted to a maximum of 25% bio component in biofuel blends. This new bunker tanker has no such restriction, hence can deliver bunker fuels consisting of 100% bio component (B100).

“We are delighted to now be able to offer our maritime customers the option to take up to 100% bio component bunker fuel here in Singapore and play our part in advancing the port’s decarbonization efforts. Should there be demand, this vessel can also be re-configured in future to supply methanol,” said Mike Muller, Head of Vitol Asia.

Biofuels are a key pathway for the hard-to-abate shipping sector to mitigate emissions. Biofuel sales in Singapore reached 520,000 tonnes in 2023 according to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), representing a material increase on the prior year where volumes were 140,000 tonnes.

Asia Bunker Barge Biofuels

