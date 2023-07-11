PSA Vietnam and Saigon Newport Corporation Sign MOU

PSA Vietnam and Saigon Newport Corporation (SNP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on promoting sustainable port development and improving supply chain connectivity in Vietnam and the ASEAN region.

The MOU includes areas in workforce training and development programs, free trade zones, investments and port development, and the application of digital solutions and information technology in port operations.

PSA and SNP will further advance their cooperation on port development. Expanding beyond coastal ports, both parties will explore the development of inland ports, depots and warehouses, and establish comprehensive logistics systems to enhance connectivity within the supply chain.

Nguyen Phuong Nam, Executive Vice Director of SNP, said, “The signing event aligns with our business development direction and strategy, leveraging the strengths of both parties. For many years, PSA has been a reliable partner and companion in important projects, contributing to the completion of the port-logistics ecosystem and digital ecosystem of SNP. We also highly prioritize the development of high-quality human resources. SNP greatly values the relationship with PSA Vietnam and the PSA Group, considering them more than just partners."



