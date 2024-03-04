Victoria International Container Terminal Phase 3A Expansion Completed

Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), ICTSI’s operations at the Port of Melbourne in Australia, recently completed Phase 3A of its expansion project.

VICT can now accommodate neo-Panamax container ships, the largest container vessels calling Australia. The ships can now sail directly into Port Phillip and dock at VICT – the only terminal in Melbourne capable of receiving them. It is also the only fully-automated container terminal in the southern hemisphere.

The AUD235 million expansion project is being carried out in two phases. Phase 3A, completed in December 2023, increases the terminal’s capacity by 30% to 1.25 million TEUs. It extends the quay by 71 meters to 735 meters, or 769 meters with the mooring dolphins included, and will enhance VICT’s quayside operations by allowing two 366-meter vessels to berth side-by-side.

On the landside, three new storage blocks have been added along with 15 new truck lanes, enhancing the terminal’s booking system time slot offerings to the market by up to 30% per hour starting in January 2024.

VICT also acquired two automated ship-to-shore (STS) cranes, six auto container carriers (ACC) and six auto stacking cranes (ASC) as part of Phase 3A. The ASCs have been operational since December 2023, supporting the increased yard capacity. The STS cranes, which have a reach of 22 containers across and currently the largest port equipment in Australia, are also now operational.

Phase 3B is scheduled to be completed in 2026 and will include the acquisition of another automated STS crane, three ACCs, four ASCs, and construction of two additional storage blocks.



