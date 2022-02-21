28951 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

February 21, 2022

Vicente Boluda Fos to Receive France's Knight of the Legion of Honor Medal

Vicente Boluda Fos, CEO of Boluda Corporación Marítima and Boluda Towage. Photo courtesy: Boluda Corporación Marítima

Boluda Corporación Marítima CEO Vicente Boluda Fos will receive the Knight of the Legion of Honour medal in Paris on June 16, in recognition of outstanding services rendered to France by the Valencian businessman. The distinction will be awarded by former president of France Nicolas Sarkozy.

Boluda France was created in 2007 after the purchase of the French company Les Abeilles, a company whose activity dates back to 1864.
“It is with great pride that I accept this award from the French Republic: I cannot begin to express my gratitude towards the country. As recognition of a job well done over all these years, to be among the Spaniards who have received this distinction is a true honour”, said Vicente Boluda Fos.

Among Spanish recipients of the Knight of the Legion of Honour medal are Joaquín Sorolla, Isaac Albéniz, Pedro Almodóvar, Cristóbal Balenciaga, José Carreras, Amado Granell, Miguel Induráin, Alicia and Esther Koplowitz, Alfredo Kraus, Paloma O´Shea, Gregorio Peces Barba, Rosa Regás and Vicente Santaolaria. In the international sphere, Mario Vargas Llosa is among those who have also received this award.

Boluda Towage, also chaired by Vicente Boluda Fos, is along with the international transport and logistics division Boluda Shipping one of two strategic divisions of Boluda Corporación Marítima, which also has two smaller divisions: Boluda Port Services (providing services such as mooring, supply and boat transportation of material and personnel to ships) and VB Comisarios de Averías (which offers expertise in maritime accidents).

Boluda Towage has a fleet of around 360 tugboats, operating in 100 ports in 19 countries with a workforce of more than 6,000.

