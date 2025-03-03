Subscribe
Search

Viasea adds London Thamesport to Northern European and Baltic route

March 3, 2025

Viasea adds London Thamesport stop to improve transit times and minimize holdups that may disrupt service. Credit: Viasea
Viasea adds London Thamesport stop to improve transit times and minimize holdups that may disrupt service. Credit: Viasea

Viasea, a Norwegian-owned shipping line, will optimize its route in the south of the United Kingdom by moving its second stop to London Thamesport, and then sailing onwards to Rotterdam. 

The changes were made as part of Viasea’s ongoing commitment to improving operational efficiency and reliability. Furthermore, the relocation of the services to London Thamesport, arriving Saturdays at 1pm local time, is a response to growing demands of cargo shipment from the south of UK to Northern Europe and the Baltics. The revised route is designed to streamline processes, improve transit times, and enhance overall service reliability. The new London Thamesport route will include more predictable arrivals and departures, eliminating holdups that may have previously disrupted service.

Ports Shipping Container Shipping

Related Logistics News

Image Courtesy Xeneta

Proposed China Vessel Fees Come with Supply Chain Risks
© doganmesut / Adobe Stock

Industry Responds Positively to EU Clean Industrial Deal
(Credit: AD Ports Group)

AD Ports Group Opens Al Faya Dry Port in Abu Dhabi
(Credit: Jan De Nul)

Jan De Nul Starts Dredging Ops for New Deep-Water Port in...
The world`s first all-electric ferry MF Ampere has now sailed for 10 years on clean energy, saving one million litres of diesel and 5,700 tons of CO2 every year. Image Courtesy Corvus Energy

Electric Ferry Ampere Marks 10th Anniversary
Dredging Photo_Courtesy_Port of Oakland

'Sustainable Dredging' at the Port of Oakland

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

Sponsored

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

HOS DP2 Innovator – Setting the Standard for 2025

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

ASRY Hosts Workshop for Industry Standards

ASRY Hosts Workshop for Industry Standards

Suárez Takes the Helm as MD at Knud E. Hansen

Suárez Takes the Helm as MD at Knud E. Hansen

CMA CGM: US Fees on China Vessels Would Impact All Shipping Firms

CMA CGM: US Fees on China Vessels Would Impact All Shipping Firms

Service Fees on Chinese Vessels Could Cost Billions

Service Fees on Chinese Vessels Could Cost Billions

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Golf-Whitnell sinks 2 hole-in-1s in the second round of S.African Open
Orlen and Equinor develop carbon capture projects
EU proposes push to boost EV Demand, Requires More Local Batteries