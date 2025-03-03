Viasea adds London Thamesport to Northern European and Baltic route

Viasea, a Norwegian-owned shipping line, will optimize its route in the south of the United Kingdom by moving its second stop to London Thamesport, and then sailing onwards to Rotterdam.

The changes were made as part of Viasea’s ongoing commitment to improving operational efficiency and reliability. Furthermore, the relocation of the services to London Thamesport, arriving Saturdays at 1pm local time, is a response to growing demands of cargo shipment from the south of UK to Northern Europe and the Baltics. The revised route is designed to streamline processes, improve transit times, and enhance overall service reliability. The new London Thamesport route will include more predictable arrivals and departures, eliminating holdups that may have previously disrupted service.