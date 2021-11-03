28930 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Thursday, November 4, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 3, 2021

Vard Marine Names New VP for Business Operations

Kristin Jovel - Credit: Vard Marine

Kristin Jovel - Credit: Vard Marine

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Vard Marine has informed that Kristin Jovel, its Corporate Business Manager, has been appointed the position of Vice President Business Operations for its North American offices.

Jovel joined the Houston office in 2010 after serving as a Director of a top-tier service management company. 

"Over the past 11 years, she has successfully led various strategic development initiatives aligned to the company’s business operations and corporate governance. Her breadth of knowledge and leadership has been instrumental in expanding the team and improving processes and policies," Vard Marine said.

"I am honored to accept this new role, to continue leading and serving the corporate team I love, for a company I so passionately care for,” said Kristin. “With this being an exciting time for our company and industry, I’m looking forward to our continued growth and success with our industry partners."

"Kristin’s extraordinary ability to identify gaps and solve problems has enabled Vard Marine’s rapid development over the past decade,” said Wade Carson, President, Vard Marine. “Her diligence and leadership have greatly contributed to building our highly skilled team. Kristin is a valued and welcome addition to our executive team.”

Related News

Neil Gordon, Chief Executive at Subsea UK

VIDEO: Subsea UK and the Creation of the “Global Underwater Hub”

 Vice Admiral Vinay Badhwar (Photo courtesy of UKHO)

Vice Adm. Badhwar Receives Alexander Dalrymple Award

 Dirk Lehmann (left) and Godehard Gauf (right). © Becker Marine Systems

Tech File: COBRA Battery System Receives Class Certification

Asia Boosts IMO Technical Cooperation

Prince Frederik to Address WindEurope Event

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

2nd Mate - UnCruise Adventures

● Seattle, Washington, United States

Crew Sourcing Coordinator

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int