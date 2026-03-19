PERC Leads Fuel Conversation at Port of the Future Conference

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) will showcase how propane and renewable propane can support reliable, lower-carbon port operations at the Port of the Future Conference at Hilton University of Houston on March 24-25.

As a Gold Sponsor of the event, PERC will spotlight how propane helps ports reduce emissions while maintaining continuous operations. Jim Bunsey, senior manager of business development at PERC, will join industry leaders in two sessions focused on propane’s role in port operations and how ports and drayage fleets are evaluating practical energy solutions.

Bunsey will participate in the following sessions on March 25:

Drayage Decisions – Fuel or Charge? (1:30 p.m.): Bunsey will join a panel examining how trucking companies and ports evaluate alternative energy sources and the infrastructure needed to support them.

(1:30 p.m.): Bunsey will join a panel examining how trucking companies and ports evaluate alternative energy sources and the infrastructure needed to support them. Propane in Port Operations (3:00 p.m.): Bunsey will moderate a discussion on how propane-powered equipment and power generation solutions support reliable cargo handling and port logistics.

“Ports operate in demanding logistics environments where reliability and continuous operation are nonnegotiable,” said Bunsey. “Ports and drayage fleets are evaluating new energy options, and propane can be a practical solution that supports reliable operations with fast refueling and a lower total cost of ownership.”

PERC will highlight propane as a scalable option for reducing port emissions using existing propane infrastructure.

“Port leaders are looking for solutions that help them make measurable progress on emissions while keeping cargo moving efficiently,” said Bunsey. “Having these conversations at Port of the Future are important to support operational continuity and long-term sustainability goals.”

Through panel discussions, booth engagement, and collaboration with equipment manufacturers and industry partners, PERC will connect with port stakeholders to explore how propane solutions can support cleaner, more resilient operations across cargo handling and logistics activities.

Conference attendees can connect with PERC at booth 40-41 to learn more about propane and renewable propane solutions for port operations.