Vancouver Fraser Port Authority Announces Leadership Transition for CEO

June 14, 2023

Robin Silvester (Photo: Vancouver Fraser Port Authority)
Vancouver Fraser Port Authority CEO Robin Silvester announced he will be leaving the port authority after more than 14 years leading the organization.

“It is time for a new challenge for me, and to make space for a new leader at the port authority after the recent federal environmental assessment approval of the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project, the most significant strategic priority of the last decade,” said Silvester. “With support from our partners, we have delivered over $1 billion of infrastructure over the last decade and a half. The port authority has a strong leadership team to lead it into the future, and I want to thank the entire port team for their contributions to our collective success.”

During Silvester’s time with the port authority, investments in the Vancouver gateway have helped drive around 40% growth in international trade through the Port of Vancouver, by far Canada’s largest port. In addition, Robin’s leadership has been a critical part of the port authority’s leadership in sustainability, including programs to protect the environment and enable thriving communities.

“I want to thank Robin Silvester for his leadership over the last 14 years,” said Judy Rogers, Chair of the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority Board of Directors. “Robin helped guide the port authority through a period of incredible growth and accomplishment, culminating with the recent federal environmental assessment approval of the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project.”

Silvester will be staying on to support a leadership transition, with more details to follow in the coming weeks. The Board of Directors will undertake a global search for a new president and CEO.

