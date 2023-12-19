Subscribe
Search

Uzmar Delivers Svitzer Estelle

December 19, 2023

Image courtesy Svitzer
Image courtesy Svitzer

Svitzer announced the delivery of Svitzer Estelle, the second tug built as part of the company’s ongoing partnership with Uzmar Shipyards, based in Turkey.

Svitzer Estelle is a Robert Allan Ltd. designed RAstar 3200W that will be deployed by Svitzer on the River Thames and the River Medway,
bolstering the company’s operations in the busy Port of London. The first tug delivered by Uzmar Shipyards in May 2023, Svitzer Elizabeth, is currently in service in the Port of Liverpool. Svitzer’s partnership with Uzmar Shipyards began with the delivery of two tugs for the company’s fleet in Australia.

Svitzer Estelle measures 32 x 13.2m with a 5.5m depth, sporting a bollard pull of 80 tonnes. The RAstar 3200W series tug has a 199 cu. m. fuel capacity and 40 cu. m. freshwater capacity, with Escort Tug and Firefighting1 notation.

The vessel is powered by two Caterpillar 3516E main engines rated at 2525 bkW at 1,800 rpm, with IMO III certified after treatment, and has two Kongsberg US255 Z-drives with 2.8m FP propellers.

Shipbuilding Ports Tugboat Naval Architect

Related Logistics News

Two of the four sister vessels are already under construction at Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore. Image courtesy Bernhard Schulte

CCUS: Bernhard Schulte Orders Its First CO2 Tanker
(Photo: Photo: Konecranes)

Konecranes Delivers Cranes and Forklifts to Brazil's Port...
Source: Maersk

Maersk to Deploy First Large Methanol-Enabled Vessel on AE...

ClassNK AIP for MARIC's Alternative Fuel Vessels
Image courtesy Sanmar Shipyards

Third Battery Electric Tug Delivered to HaiSea Marine
Image courtesy U.S. Navy

"AI is the Game Changer"

Interview

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Insight

How Could Red Sea Attacks Affect Oil and Gas Shipping?

How Could Red Sea Attacks Affect Oil and Gas Shipping?

Video

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

The Case Grows for Propane as Fuel in Ports, on Vessels

Logistics News

How Could Red Sea Attacks Affect Oil and Gas Shipping?

How Could Red Sea Attacks Affect Oil and Gas Shipping?

NTSB Recommends Pipeline Operators Implement Safety Management Systems

NTSB Recommends Pipeline Operators Implement Safety Management Systems

New Tugs Delivered to Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority

New Tugs Delivered to Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority

Shippers Mask Positions, Weigh Options Amid Red Sea Attacks

Shippers Mask Positions, Weigh Options Amid Red Sea Attacks

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News