Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 15, 2022

TWIC Renewals Now Available Online

File photo: U.S. Coast Guard officers perform a TWIC card check. (Photo: Renee C. Aiello / U.S. Coast Guard)

Mariners and other transport workers seeking to renew their Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) will now be able to do so online following recent changes enacted by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Starting August 11, 2022, current TWIC holders are able to renew their credentials online, which eliminates the need to go to an enrollment center for most applicants, including U.S. citizens, nationals and lawful permanent residents, and makes the five-year renewal process more convenient.

TWIC is required by the Maritime Transportation Security Act for mariners and workers who need access to secure areas of the United States’ maritime facilities and vessels. Jointly administered by TSA and the U.S. Coast Guard, TSA conducts a background check to determine a person’s eligibility and issues the credential. The Coast Guard regulates the use of TWIC in the maritime environment.

Nearly 60% of TWIC holders renew their card every five years, according to the TSA, who said renewing online eliminates the need to go to an enrollment center, supports U.S. critical infrastructure and supply chain workers, and saves travel time and expenses associated with being away from work.

Most eligible applicants receive their TWIC card in less than 10 days, though applicants with more complex cases may require 60 days or longer for processing, the TSA said.

