TRAC Intermodal, ZEBOX team to foster Logistics Innovation

TRAC Intermodal, a marine chassis provider, announced its new partnership with ZEBOX, an accelerator and innovation hub created in 2018 by Rodolphe Saade, Chairman and CEO of the CMA CGM group, for the supply chain, logistics and Industry 4.0 spaces. Working together, TRAC and ZEBOX aim to create opportunities for high-impact innovation and accelerate the digital transformation of global supply chains.

“At ZEBOX, we strongly believe in the power of collaborations between large companies and startups. That’s why it’s so important to us to build close relationships with corporate partners who are leaders in their field,” says Charley Dehoney, Vice-President of ZEBOX America. “TRAC has been a pioneer in providing intermodal solutions for nearly half a century. Their leadership, insights, and guidance will add great value not only for startups, but also for the core members of our international network.”

“Our partnership with ZEBOX provides an invaluable opportunity to help chart the future for our industry and meet supply chain challenges head-on by tapping into some of the brightest young minds, innovative engineering designs, and breakthrough technologies coming out of the startup community,” said Daniel Walsh, President and CEO at TRAC Intermodal.





Launched in Marseille, France, ZEBOX now also operates innovation hubs in the Caribbean area, in Guadeloupe, and in Arlington, Va., at National Landing, the first 5G smart city at scale in the United States and a prime environment for startups on the cutting edge of robotics, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and autonomous mobility. To date, 55 startups have already been supported by ZEBOX, and the first call for applications dedicated to ZEBOX AMERICA has just been launched.





