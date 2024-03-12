TNPA Invests to Upgrade Road Infrastructure at Port of Durban

Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) to invest R233 million to upgrade road infrastructure that had deteriorated due to an influx of trucks in the Port of Durban.

The Port of Durban handles approximately 60% of South Africa’s total container volumes, most of which are moved through the Southern Road Network of the port. Over the years the influx of trucks entering the port has substantially increased, leading to the deterioration of the overall road infrastructure.

TNPA said it will upgrade the roads in key container handling port precincts – the Container and Maydon Wharf and the liquid bulk Island View precinct.

The Maydon Wharf will take precedence, with 16 roads set for repairs, followed by Island View with three roads and two on Bayhead. In addition to repairing the structural defects, the restoration of functional defects such as surface drainage issues due to damaged manholes and inlets caused by heavy vehicles is included in the project scope.

A traffic management plan has been crafted to assist with redirecting traffic flow during the project implementation period of two years.

“Embarking on this road rehabilitation journey will ensure that we deliver on our mandate of providing port infrastructure to ensure the port’s efficient functioning as the economic gateway to our South African economy,” said acting TNPA Port Manager for the Port of Durban, Nkumbuzi Ben-Mazwi.