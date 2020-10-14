28798 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

October 14, 2020

Tidewater Names Degodny CCO

Aaron Degodny (Photo: Tidewater Transportation and Terminals)

Aaron Degodny (Photo: Tidewater Transportation and Terminals)

Tidewater Transportation and Terminals said it recently added Aaron Degodny as its new Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer.  

As part of Tidewater’s executive leadership team, Degodny will focus on establishing strategic partnerships in new markets, expanding and strengthening client relationships, and extending the regional and global footprint of Tidewater, the largest barge transportation and terminal network on the Columbia-Snake River system. He will have direct oversight and responsibility for business development, sales and marketing, public relations and media. Additionally, he will help lead Tidewater Environmental Services, and work closely with Island Tug and Barge, a Tidewater entity located in British Columbia.

Prior to joining Tidewater, Degodny was the President and Chief Operating Officer at Rand Logistics, Inc., a provider of bulk freight shipping solutions throughout the Great Lakes region. He also served as Rand’s Chief Commercial Officer.

Prior to joining Rand, Degodny spent 20 years at the Canadian National Railway (CN), one of the largest railroads in North America, where he advanced from national account manager to leadership roles in multiple commodities sectors. Throughout his career, he has negotiated $3B+ in growth initiatives with leading global industrial enterprises, and his broad experience spans private equity-backed, publicly traded and privately held companies in the U.S. and Canada. Degodny is a graduate of Iowa State University.

Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
