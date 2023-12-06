Subscribe
Search

Third Battery Electric Tug Delivered to HaiSea Marine

December 6, 2023

Image courtesy Sanmar Shipyards
Image courtesy Sanmar Shipyards

A third battery electric tugboat built by Sanmar Shipyards in Türkiye has been delivered to HaiSea Marine,Canada. 

Haisea Brave is scheduled to work in Vancouver alongside its sisters HaiSea Wamis and HaiSea Wee'Git before all three – along with two Sanmar-built LNG-fuelled tugs – are transferred to LNG Canada’s new export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia.

HaiSea Marine is a joint venture majority owned by the Haisla Nation in partnership with Seaspan ULC, that will provide tug harbor and escort services in the environmentally-sensitive region.

Based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar ElectRA 2800 SX design by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, the tugboats measure 28.4 x 13m beam with a 5.9m draft, each with 6,000 kWh of battery capacity. They are designed to achieve 70 tonnes bollard pull and will perform all ship-berthing and unberthing missions on battery power alone.

With ample clean hydroelectric power available in Kitimat, the harbour tugs will be able to recharge from dedicated shore charging facilities at their berths between jobs, effectively resulting in zero emissions.

Technology Shipbuilding Naval Architecture Workboat Tugboat Electric Green Ports

Related Logistics News

The AiP handover ceremony: L to R: Hiroaki Sakashita, President & CEO, ClassNK and Lyu Zhiyong, President, SDARI. Photo courtesy ClassNK

AIP for SDARI Ship Designs
AiP presentation at China Merchants' booth at Marintec China in Shanghai. Image courtesy DNV

AiP for World’s Largest Car Carrier
(Photo: Eastern Shipbuilding)

Dredge Construction Booming in Competitive US Market
Image courtesy ASGARD

ASGARD: Developing an Anti-Spoofing Weapon
© woodpencil / Adobe Stock

Greek Owners Top Global Cargo Carrying Capacity
© Yakov Stavchansky / Adobe Stock

Bleecker Street Group Acquires Marine Learning Systems

Interview

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Qpinch: From Residual Heat to CO2-free Energy

Insight

China Unlikely to Repeat Last Winter's Surge of Fuel Exports

China Unlikely to Repeat Last Winter's Surge of Fuel Exports

Video

Container Shipping Quagmire Continues

Container Shipping Quagmire Continues

Logistics News

Port of Oakland Names Colleen Liang Environmental Director

Port of Oakland Names Colleen Liang Environmental Director

New Ship-to-shore Container Gantry Cranes Arrive at Port Everglades

New Ship-to-shore Container Gantry Cranes Arrive at Port Everglades

DP World Targets 60% Renewable Power at Indian Terminals by 2026

DP World Targets 60% Renewable Power at Indian Terminals by 2026

Third Battery Electric Tug Delivered to HaiSea Marine

Third Battery Electric Tug Delivered to HaiSea Marine

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News