Tero Marine Launches Data Visualization Tool

Tero Marine has launched its TM Insights solution, an interactive visualization tool that converts real-time data into intuitive reports and charts which, when measured against pre-determined KPIs, identify trends and uncover hidden problem areas so remedial action can be taken to improve operational efficiency.

Fully integrated to work with Tero Marine’s TM Master suite, TM Insights works with Microsoft’s Power BI software to give companies a complete and transparent overview of business performance from any desktop or mobile device and in any location. Users can also drill down into more detail to view data by ship type or even by individual vessel, said Tero Marine, part of the Ocean Technologies Group.

Phase one of the TM Insights launch concentrates on two key TM Master modules: maintenance and procurement, giving a complete overview of the total number of purchase orders raised, total spend and procurement methods employed. This information can be further broken down into analysis of purchase orders by type, department and order status.

In addition, purchase cycle times can be monitored from the moment a requisition is raised to the time the goods have been received.

Similarly, the component jobs overview and its accompanying history report gives a full breakdown of any maintenance activities. Viewing current and past performance at the same time gives the user the ability to detect and rectify any negative trends before they are picked up as observations by external authorities. This will help ship managers and owners run their fleets more efficiently and ensure regulatory compliance, avoiding costly fines and detentions.

“I am really pleased with how TM Insights has performed in the pilot with great feedback from key clients like OSM,” said Rune Lyngaas, Tero Marine’s CEO. “This has given us the confidence to launch phase one to all TM Master users, as having accurate data analytics in a user-friendly format is vital to benchmark performance, identify trends and highlight problem areas. Phase two will concentrate on human resources and quality assurance and will be released in 2021.”