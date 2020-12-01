28818 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 1, 2020

Tero Marine Launches Data Visualization Tool

© urbans78 / Adobe Stock

© urbans78 / Adobe Stock

Tero Marine has launched its TM Insights solution, an interactive visualization tool that converts real-time data into intuitive reports and charts which, when measured against pre-determined KPIs, identify trends and uncover hidden problem areas so remedial action can be taken to improve operational efficiency.

Fully integrated to work with Tero Marine’s TM Master suite, TM Insights works with Microsoft’s Power BI software to give companies a complete and transparent overview of business performance from any desktop or mobile device and in any location. Users can also drill down into more detail to view data by ship type or even by individual vessel, said Tero Marine, part of the Ocean Technologies Group.

Phase one of the TM Insights launch concentrates on two key TM Master modules: maintenance and procurement, giving a complete overview of the total number of purchase orders raised, total spend and procurement methods employed. This information can be further broken down into analysis of purchase orders by type, department and order status.

In addition, purchase cycle times can be monitored from the moment a requisition is raised to the time the goods have been received.

Similarly, the component jobs overview and its accompanying history report gives a full breakdown of any maintenance activities. Viewing current and past performance at the same time gives the user the ability to detect and rectify any negative trends before they are picked up as observations by external authorities. This will help ship managers and owners run their fleets more efficiently and ensure regulatory compliance, avoiding costly fines and detentions.

“I am really pleased with how TM Insights has performed in the pilot with great feedback from key clients like OSM,” said Rune Lyngaas, Tero Marine’s CEO. “This has given us the confidence to launch phase one to all TM Master users, as having accurate data analytics in a user-friendly format is vital to benchmark performance, identify trends and highlight problem areas. Phase two will concentrate on human resources and quality assurance and will be released in 2021.”

Related News

Rear Admiral John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

INTERVIEW: RDML John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

 © Pawinee / Adobe Stock

Standard Club Upgrades Data and Insight Capabilities

 Source: Ocean Insights

Containershipping: Transshipment Ports see an Increase in October Cargo Rollovers

 Visakhapatnam port is a second largest port by cargo handled in India. (Image Credit: AdobeStock / © SNEHIT)

India's Ports on Alert for 'Underwater' Attacks

 Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

One-on-One with Duane Fotheringham, President, Unmanned Systems, HII

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Marine Operations Manager

Maritime Accounts and Tariffs Manager

● Stockton, CA, United States

Ships Agency Operations Manager, West Gulf Coast

● Wilhelmsen Ships Service

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Engineer [volunteer]

● Mercy Ships ● Garden Valley, TX, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int