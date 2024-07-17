APM Terminals Suape Buys Equipment for 100% Electrified Terminal

APM Terminals Suape, Brazil, reports it has completed the purchase of 28 pieces of all-electric container handling equipment from SANY. The equipment has been specifically customized for the new terminal and features state-of-the-art technology with a high level of efficiency and safety.

The new terminal, located in the Governador Eraldo Gueiros Port Industrial Complex (Suape), Pernambuco, has been under construction since February and is expected to start operating in the second half of 2026.

"APM Terminals Suape is investing more than U$ 47million in modern equipment to consolidate our project in Pernambuco, which will be the first 100% electric terminal in Latin America. This is yet another step that reinforces APM Terminals' commitment to leading the modernization of the port sector in Brazil," says Aristides Russi Júnior, managing director of APM Terminals Suape.

The investment includes two remote-controlled ship-to-shore (STS) cranes. These are the largest and most modern available on the market and are equipped with systems to help with first positioning and make operations safer and more productive. In addition to Optical Character Recognition (OCR)), which provides high reliability in loading and unloading containers, they are equipped with technology to increase the accuracy of movements, prevent damage to the equipment and more protection for the cargo being transported.

Seven remote-controlled rubber tyred gantry (RTG) cranes were also acquired and feature the same safety features as the STSs. Remote operation, when the operator works from a control room and not from the equipment's cabin, increases productivity and safety. The RTGs are equipped with collision avoidance systems to reduce the chance of accidents with other equipment, vehicles and people. They also feature systems to prevent trucks from being lifted in the unlikely event that a container is still locked to the vehicle.

Two new reach stackers will be the first electric vehicles in this category in Brazil, along with two electric empty container forklifts. The purchase also includes another 16-tonne forklift and fourteen terminal tractors, all electric.