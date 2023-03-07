Subscribe
Search

Tech Trio to Develop LOHC-SOFC Power System for Maritime

March 7, 2023

Photo Copyright Østensjø_Rederi
Photo Copyright Østensjø_Rederi
SOFC System. Image Copyright Alma Clean Power
SOFC System. Image Copyright Alma Clean Power

A trio of companies -- Alma Clean Power, Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies and Hydrogenious LOHC Maritime -- announced a joint development agreement to engineer a fully integrated LOHC-SOFC (Liquid Organic Hydrogen Carrier-Solid Oxide Fuel Cell) power system for the Enova supported project HyNjord, focusing on a 100-kW pilot powertrain to be demonstrated on board the Østensjø Rederi operated offshore supply vessel Edda Ferd. 

The agreements also open up for hydrogen-powered vessels on megawatt-scale later. The innovation combines hydrogen release from the LOHC with direct conversion into power by an adjacent SOFC unit to the benefit of high efficiency. The key to this lies in using the SOFC device’s excess heat to meet the LOHC release unit’s heat demand. Hydrogenious’ LOHC solution is designed to provide a safe and easy method for handling hydrogen as a fuel.

Hydrogenious LOHC Technologies is a leader of liquid organic hydrogen carrier (LOHC) solutions in the fields of hydrogen storage and transportation. Instead of using gaseous or liquified hydrogen, hydrogen is chemically bound to the carrier material benzyl toluene, a thermal oil. Hydrogenious LOHC Maritime utilizes this specific LOHC tech to assemble and market a shipshape LOHC-fuel cell powertrain, with compelling safety and handling advantages for shipping. The hydrogen is directly released on board from the LOHC in fuel cell grade.

“The introduction of LOHC into the Alma world underpins our multi-fuel strategy, adding one more fuel on our list of opportunities for decarbonization of the shipping industry," said Torleif Stokke, Head of Commercialization in Alma Clean Power. "Combining LOHC with our SOFC
systems is an excellent way to make the best out of green hydrogen. The LOHC technology offers a safe means of transporting and storing hydrogen on ships, pushing the boundaries for using hydrogen effectively also in deep-sea shipping. Combined with our high-temperature SOFC technology, we can ensure high energy efficiency with zero emission operations."


LOHC Concept. Image Copyright Hydrogenious_LOHC

Technology Marine Equipment Alternative Fuels Marine Technology Green Ports Alternative Fuels

Related Logistics News

Image courtesy Hyke Ferry

Take a Hyke: Swarm Tech for Ferries
© BMS United Bunkers / Adobe Stock

Merged Bunkering Group Baseblue in Push to Target Green...
Copyright Brian/AdobeStock

Training Tips for Ships: Is it ‘Real’ or is it …
(Image: American Commercial Barge Line)

Shipbuilding: ACBL Inks Deal to Build Tier 4 Towboat

EverWind Gets Approval for North America's First Green...
(Photo: Monjasa)

Monjasa Inks Deal to Distribute Green Ammonia for Shipping


Trending Logistics News

© mauricio / Adobe Stock

US Funds Port Digitalization in Honduras
Technology
(Photo: Prince Rupert Port Authority)

Prince Rupert Port's Ridley Island Project Passes Federal...
Intermodal

Interview

Interview: Five Minutes with Robert Ekse, President, EBDG

Interview: Five Minutes with Robert Ekse, President, EBDG

Insight

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

World Trade Boom Keeps De-globalization at Bay

Video

Name & Shame: The Story Behind Xeneta’s Carbon Emission Index Tool

Name & Shame: The Story Behind Xeneta’s Carbon Emission Index Tool

Logistics News

US Promoting Supply Chain Resilience in Thailand

US Promoting Supply Chain Resilience in Thailand

Tech Trio to Develop LOHC-SOFC Power System for Maritime

Tech Trio to Develop LOHC-SOFC Power System for Maritime

Ports of Indiana Invests to Expand Following 6% Cargo Growth in 2022

Ports of Indiana Invests to Expand Following 6% Cargo Growth in 2022

DP World Invests $35 Million in Port of Santos

DP World Invests $35 Million in Port of Santos

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News