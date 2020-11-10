28810 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 10, 2020

Tech File: KENC Debuts Automatic Boat Landing System

Image: KENC Engineering

Image: KENC Engineering

KENC Engineering revealed two new automatic boat landing systems (ABLS) designed to provide safe transfer between a CTV and large vessels, available in two configurations.

The product launch is a follow-up on a delivery last year when KENC designed, fabricated and delivered a 13m boat landing system for Van Oord. Eric Buining, managing director at KENC: “The main advantage of KENC’s ABLS is that there is no crane handling needed to deploy and retrieve the boat landing system. This results in more uptime and less risk.” The ABLS is fully automated with an easy-to-operate control system and is equipped with hydraulic drives. “The H-Type is a proven system with low storage height and suited for larger vessels, where the V-Type has an incredibly small footprint with simple and straight forward vessel interfaces,” said manager engineering Cor Hilbrink. The base configuration of both ABLS systems are certified and compatible with all common CTV’s.

The H-Type is a proven system with low storage height and suited for larger vessels. Image: KENC Engineering

Related News

© Sebastian / Adobe Stock

DP World Expects 'Relatively Stable' 2020 Financial Performance

 Photo: OceanAlpha

​Water Drone Christened in the Port of Hamburg

 Image: Greensea

Greensea’s New Ship Hull Crawler Tech Launches with VideoRay Defender ROV

 Register now for the 2020 Maritime Risk Symposium https://ciri.illinois.edu/events/11th-maritime-risk-symposium-2020. © George Dolgikh/AdobeStock

Maritime Resilience and the Human Element at MRS2020

 Sam Ruda, Director, Port NY/NJ. Image courtesy Port NY/NJ

Interview: Sam Ruda, Director, Port of NY/NJ

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int