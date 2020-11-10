Tech File: KENC Debuts Automatic Boat Landing System

KENC Engineering revealed two new automatic boat landing systems (ABLS) designed to provide safe transfer between a CTV and large vessels, available in two configurations.

The product launch is a follow-up on a delivery last year when KENC designed, fabricated and delivered a 13m boat landing system for Van Oord. Eric Buining, managing director at KENC: “The main advantage of KENC’s ABLS is that there is no crane handling needed to deploy and retrieve the boat landing system. This results in more uptime and less risk.” The ABLS is fully automated with an easy-to-operate control system and is equipped with hydraulic drives. “The H-Type is a proven system with low storage height and suited for larger vessels, where the V-Type has an incredibly small footprint with simple and straight forward vessel interfaces,” said manager engineering Cor Hilbrink. The base configuration of both ABLS systems are certified and compatible with all common CTV’s.

The H-Type is a proven system with low storage height and suited for larger vessels. Image: KENC Engineering