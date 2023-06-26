Subscribe
Taylor Named Austal USA COO for Transformation

June 26, 2023

Austal USA promoted Christy Taylor to the newly established position of Chief Operating Officer for Transformation. Photo courtesy Austal USA
Austal USA promoted Christy Taylor to the newly established position of Chief Operating Officer for Transformation. She will report to Austal USA president Rusty Murdaugh, and oversee Human Resources, Production Control, IT and Supply Chain Management operations in addition to other business integration, leadership, and strategy roles. Her focus will be developing and integrating companywide systems and processes while identifying and enabling synergies across these functions to ensure the company is aligned in pursuit of Austal USA’s strategic goals.
Taylor holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Georgia State University and a master’s degree in accounting from University of Central Florida. She is a licensed CPA in the states of Alabama and Florida as well as a Chartered Global Management Accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (CPAs), the Alabama Society of CPAs, and the University of South Alabama Accounting Advisory Board.

