The Swedish Club Pairs with CWA to Reduce Cargo Claims

The Swedish Club has partnered with cargo consultants CWA International to develop its new Cargo Advice series, aiming to provide advice and information on the carriage of a wide range of cargoes that are frequently subject to claims.

The new Cargo Advice gives operators a unique, in depth insight into the proper handling and carriage of these cargoes, with detailed advice on the basic characteristics of each cargo type and the measures to be taken during each stage of carriage. The series highlights the preventative actions which must be taken to minimize the risks associated with carriage, both in terms of safety and ensuring delivery of the cargo in proper condition.

Lars Malm, Director Strategic Business Development & Client Relations at The Swedish Club said the partnership will give members intelligence on the carriage of what can be problematic cargoes. “Forewarned is forearmed. We see the same problems with the same cargoes in the same locations time and time again, and this new initiative gives every one of our members access to detailed loss prevention advice from industry leading consultants,” he said.

The Cargo Advice series includes advice on the carriage of refrigerated cargoes in reefer containers, bagged rice, soya beans, hazardous chemicals, vegetable oils, petroleum, coal and steel. In addition, reflecting the pressures faced by operators for rapid turnaround at port, the series also features advice on proper procedures for cargo hold cleaning.

CWA’s specialists have extensive experience dealing with the problems encountered with a wide range of commodities including food and other agricultural products, metals, minerals, oils, gases and chemicals. James Blythe from the Food and Agricultural Commodities Department at CWA Singapore, said he believes the Cargo Advice series will provide “key insights and take away messages to help [members] further improve their cargo operations, reduce the risk of a claim occurring and successfully defend a claim in the event that one is raised.”

The Cargo Advice series is available for members to download from The Swedish Club’s SCOL platform. Non-members can sign up to the Club’s Club News, where topics will be published monthly.