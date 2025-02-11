Swedish Club Debuts Guide to Improving Safe Navigation

The Swedish Club announced the launch of its Passage Plan+ Guide, a resource designed to support shipowners, operators, and navigational officers.

“As an insurance company, we handle many claims yearly, and issues regarding Voyage/Passage planning are a recurring theme,” said Joakim Enström, Senior Loss Prevention Officer at The Swedish Club. “This is something every bridge officer should be familiar with, but the planning quality can differ greatly from officer to officer. As such, we wanted to launch the Passage Plan+ Guide to enhance our members' existing plans.”

The Passage Plan+ Guide includes several suggestions to provide a more resilient Voyage/Passage Plan, including:

Port cards: Used for port-specific information about each vessel

Voyage/Passage planning in confined waters

Route, maneuvering, mooring, and towing plans

Sharing pilotage plans before the pilot boards

Bridge team setup, including officer monitoring

Communication

Due diligence

A robust and efficient Voyage/Passage Plan can help the bridge team detect anomalies, errors, and faults that could otherwise lead to grounding, contact, or collision. Whilst no system is perfect, a prepared bridge team is better at detecting an issue before it is too late. A flexible system allows all bridge team members to contribute and analyze new information impacting the vessel's safety.