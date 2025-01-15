Subscribe
Svitzer Orders Another Battery-Powered Tug

January 15, 2025

ASD electric tug (c) Svitzer
ASD electric tug (c) Svitzer

Svitzer, a global towage and marine services provider, today announced it has ordered another battery-powered tug to add to its fleet.

The tug will be used in the Øresund Strait between Denmark and Sweden. It will also contribute to achieving the ambitious targets Svitzer has set for decarbonising its global operations, to benefit its customers and communities.

The new ASD electric tug is based on the design of naval architect Robert Allan Ltd. It is 25 meters long and has a 70-ton bollard pull (BP). It will have a 1,818 kWh battery, enabling the tug to operate safely and efficiently on electrical power only. It also has two generators for backup, extended endurance, and firefighting operations.

Mathias Jonasson, Managing Director, Scandinavia, Svitzer: “In recent years, we have experienced an increasing demand for green towage services in Scandinavia, including the Øresund Strait. At the same time, we have committed to doing our part to significantly reduce CO2 emissions in the industry by 2030. Getting a new battery-powered tug solves both challenges as we can continue to provide reliable and safe services to our customers while reducing the carbon footprint.”

Tamer Geçkin, R&D and Electrical Systems Director, Sanmar Shipyards: “We are honored to support Svitzer in decarbonising their fleet and building this new high-performing battery tug. It has all the quality characteristics expected from a premium tug built at Sanmar Shipyards; a big, power-efficient battery powers it. Thereby, it represents the future for many tug operations.”

Technical specifications for the new tug:

  • Design: ElectRA 2500-SX
  • Length overall (m): 25.4
  • Draft (m): 5.6
  • Bollard pull (ton): 70
  • Battery capacity (kWh): 1,818
  • International Gross Tonnage (GT): 356
Electric Propulsion

