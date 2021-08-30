28901 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Svitzer Names Jonasson Managing Director for Scandinavia & Germany

Mathias Jonasson (Photo: Svitzer)

Maersk's towage arm Svitzer announced Mathias Jonasson has been appointed as managing director of its Scandinavia and Germany cluster, effective September 1.

Jonasson, who will report to Svitzer Europe’s managing director Lise Demant, has a background in the oil and gas sector including a range of experience in operational, commercial and leadership positions. In his new role, he will be responsible for Svitzer’s operations in its key Scandinavian and German regions.

Jonasson joins Svitzer from Inter Terminals AB, where, for the last six years, he led and developed the Swedish side of the business in the role of managing director. Prior to this, he worked for logistics and supply chain storage provider Vopak, also in Sweden. Here, he worked his way up from terminal manager to commercial manager and deputy managing director as part of the company’s EMEA commercial network.

"Mathias is a wonderful and highly-anticipated addition to Svitzer. He brings years of expertise and valuable knowledge in the oil and gas sector to our organization, as well as an exceptional leadership style and commercial development skills that will surely contribute to the further growth of our operations and have a very positive impact on Svitzer as a whole," Demant said. "We are extremely excited to welcome him to Svitzer’s European Management Team and start working together on defining our operational strategy plans and realizing the organization's business development goals for our important and growing operations in Scandinavia and Germany."

In December 2020, Svitzer’s current Scandinavian & Germany MD Mattias Hellstöm was appointed as regional CCO for Svitzer Europe. He took on both roles in the period before Jonasson’s appointment.

