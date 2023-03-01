Subscribe
Svitzer Expands Into Brazil's Port of Salvador

March 1, 2023

© Ship Spotting Maceio / MarineTraffic.com

A.P. Moller-Maersk's towage arm Svitzer announced it has expanded its presence in Brazil to provide operations and services at the Port of Salvador, including Aratu Port Complexes.

Svitzer said it will deploy two "modern and high-powered" tugs, the Svitzer Jamil Darian and Svitzer Zoe, in the Port of Salvador. To service the port, Svitzer has hired a total of 12 crew members.

Daniel Reedtz Cohen, Managing Director of Svitzer Brazil, said, “Brazil continues to grow in its role as a key player in the global trade ecosystem, with resulting increased port activity. Svitzer is dedicated to its role in the supply chain and to servicing customers in the region.”

Svitzer has been operating in Brazil since 2015 and now has a presence across eight ports in the country. As part of its general expansion in the country, Svitzer has announced a newbuild program consisting of six new tugs, the first of which was delivered and recently put into operation in the Port of Pecem.

South America Tugs Towage Americas

