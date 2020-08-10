28780 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 10, 2020

Svitzer Announces Leadership Changes

Videlina Georgieva (left) with Lise Dumant (right) (Photo: Svitzer)

Towage operator Svitzer announced Monday that effective September 1, 2020, Lise Demant will leave her role as global chief commercial officer and take up the position of managing director for Svitzer’s Europe region, succeeding Kasper Friis Nilaus, who was recently appointed CEO of Svitzer A/S. Also effective September 1, Videlina Georgieva will succeed Demant as global CCO and enter Svitzer’s global leadership team.

Both Demant and Georgieva are based in Copenhagen and will report to Nilaus.

Demant joined Svitzer in 2013 as chief operating officer in Svitzer Asia Pte Ltd., coming from her role as director and head of offshoring in Maersk Tankers. In 2017 she was appointed global chief commercial officer of Svitzer A/S.  

Georgieva, who is currently global head of strategy, portfolio and performance management, joined Svitzer from Maersk Line in 2010 as regional commercial and business development manager in Svitzer Australia and has since held the positions as regional head of business development in Singapore and global head of business development.

