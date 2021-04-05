28856 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

April 5, 2021

Survey Seeks to Gauge COVID-19's Impact on Mariner Mental Health

© geoffkuchera / Adobe Stock

© geoffkuchera / Adobe Stock

The U.S. Committee on the Marine Transportation System (CMTS) COVID-19 Working Group (C-19 WG) is encouraging mariners from all segments of the U.S. maritime industry to anonymously complete the “Mariner Mental Health Needs during Covid-19” online survey here.

The confidential survey takes about 10 minutes to complete and asks mariners about COVID-19, mental health, and their experiences and feelings when on board vessels during the challenges of this pandemic. No mariner identification data is collected.

CMTS, a federal interagency coordinating committee, says survey participation from a significant portion of the mariners in each industry segment is critical to understanding how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected their mental health.

The survey runs through May 31, 2021. Its results will be shared with federal agencies, vessel owners/operators, mariner unions, maritime training institutions, seafarer welfare organizations and MTS stakeholders to facilitate development of effective solutions that benefit our mariners’ mental wellbeing.

Related News

(Photo: CBP)

Cocaine Seized From Bulker Anchored Near Annapolis

 (Photo: Suez Canal Authority)

Stranded Suez Ship's Owner, Insurers Face Millions in Claims

 Credit: Efesenko/AdobeStock

Greece Launches Sale of Crete Port Stake

 © Ali / Adobe Stock

Germany to Propose Beirut Port Reconstruction with 'Strings Attached'

 Frank Morneau, former Commander of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) has joined ThayerMahan, Inc. as Special Advisor for unexploded ordnance (UXO) and munitions and explosives of concern (MEC).

Morneau Joins ThayerMahan to advise on UXO, MEC

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer-Mariner

● Galveston, Texas, United States

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command

Captains and First Mates

● St John, VI, United States

Summer Sea Term Crew 2021 - Engine Training, Instruction, Operations and Watchstanding - SUNY Maritime College

● Bronx, New York, United States

Project Engineer

● Metal Shark
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int