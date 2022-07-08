28985 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Friday, July 8, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

July 8, 2022

NYK to Study, Trial Emission Reduction Gear On Up to 50 Bulk Carriers

Two examples of energy saving devices. Image courtesy NYK/Nakashima Propeller

Two examples of energy saving devices. Image courtesy NYK/Nakashima Propeller

NYK signed a business alliance agreement with Nakashima Propeller, a marine equipment manufacturer that develops and sells ship propellers as well as energy-saving devices, and Fluid Techno, a ship design company with fluid analysis technology, to explore options to help cut greenhouse gas emissions from ships. 

Specifically, the agreement signed on July 7 aims to verify the effects of energy-saving devices that enhance vessel fuel efficiency by improving water flow generated at the aft-end of ships, select optimal combinations of those energy-saving devices, and install them on existing ships. 

The manifestation of the deal is NYK aiming to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from existing vessels by installing energy-saving devices on about 50 dry bulk carriers over the next three years.

Related News

© eyewave / Adobe Stock

CMA CGM to Lower Some French Shipping Rates to Curb Inflation

Smart Ports: Piers of Future

 © sea and sun / Adobe Stock

Shore Power Market Forecasted to Touch $1.55 Billion by 2027

 The Teledyne Webb Research built Slocum G2 Glider dubbed Silbo circumnavigated the Atlantic Ocean in four legs. Photo: Teledyne Marine.

"An Epic Mission": Slocum Glider "Silbo" Circumnavigates the Atlantic Ocean

 (Image: Konecranes)

Electric Forklifts Ordered at Port of Kemi

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship finance lawyer

● London, Uk

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
© New Wave Media Int