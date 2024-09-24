Subscribe
Strike Threatens Exports from Vancouver Grain Terminals

September 24, 2024

© thenikonpro / Adobe Stock
Workers at the six main grain terminals located in the Canadian port of Vancouver went on strike on Tuesday, a move that could disrupt exports of canola and other crops, government and industry officials said.

"At my request, parties have agreed to resume negotiations alongside federal mediators," Labour Minister Steven MacKinnon said in a post on social media. "After a bumper crop summer, Canadian farmers and businesses need to get their harvest to market. Parties need to work hard to get a deal."

Talks between the Grain Workers Union and the Vancouver Terminal Elevators' Association broke down last week amid a deadlock over benefits.

The Canola Council of Canada said in a statement that the strike would cause significant financial harm and called on Ottawa to work quickly to end the dispute.

MacKinnon though says the best way to solve labor disputes is at the negotiating table.


(Reuters - Reporting by Ismail Shakil and David Ljunggren; Editing by Mark Porter)

Bulk Carriers Ports North America Cargo Americas Dry Bulk Workforce

