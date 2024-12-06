Subscribe
AET, SMF ink MoU to Strengthen Maritime Talent

December 6, 2024

Mr. Hor Weng Yew, Chairman of the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF) (left), and Mr. Zahid Osman, President & CEO of AET (right), at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony on 6 December 2024. (c) AET / SMF
Mr. Hor Weng Yew, Chairman of the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF) (left), and Mr. Zahid Osman, President & CEO of AET (right), at the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony on 6 December 2024. (c) AET / SMF

AET, owner and operator of maritime transportation assets and specialised services and a member of the MISC Group, and the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop Singapore’s maritime talent pool.

Under the MoU, AET will sponsor four scholarships and two internships per year from 2025 to 2027, continuing its support for the AET-MaritimeONE partnership. The scholarships and internships will be managed by SMF, with both parties jointly selecting the candidates. This collaboration is part of SMF’s MaritimeONE suite of programmes, which includes a scholarship programme that connects scholars to industry mentors and an internship programme that provides tertiary students meaningful exposure to the maritime sector.

Recognised as a key global maritime hub, Singapore continues to lead the way in driving innovation and progress within the maritime sector that is increasingly being transformed by technology and sustainability. These developments highlight the need for a highly skilled and adaptable maritime workforce equipped to work with alternative fuels, adopt advanced technologies, and navigate a rapidly changing industry. This MoU aims to nurture Singapore’s next generation of maritime talent by offering them industry-relevant training and real-world experience.

At the signing ceremony, Mr Zahid Osman, President & CEO of AET and President & Group CEO of MISC, said:
“As the headquarters of AET, Singapore is a cornerstone of our operations and today’s MoU – the first of its kind for AET – underscores our commitment to supporting the future of the maritime industry. As such, we are proud to deepen our collaboration with the SMF to support the future of our industry. As the maritime sector undergoes profound changes, fostering a pipeline of skilled, future ready talent is essential for driving progress and ensuring long-term resilience.

This marks our fifth year contributing to SMF’s MaritimeONE programme, reflecting our commitment to education and youth development as we commemorate our 30th anniversary this year. By providing meaningful opportunities for aspiring maritime professionals, we aim to empower the next generation of leaders to shape a sustainable and innovative future.”

Mr Hor Weng Yew, Chairman of the Singapore Maritime Foundation, said: “On behalf of the Singapore Maritime Foundation Board, I thank AET for the confidence and strong support as we build a maritime-ready talent pool for the collective good of the sector. That this year marks AET’s 30th anniversary is especially meaningful, and I look forward to a fruitful and longstanding partnership with AET. Together we will position more students for successful maritime careers through SMF’s suite of talent development programmes.”

