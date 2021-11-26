28932 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Maritime Logistics Professional

November 26, 2021

Stolt Tankers Appoints Schroeder as Managing Director

Maren Schroeder (Photo: Stolt Tankers)

Stolt Tankers announced on Friday that is has appointed Maren Schroeder as Managing Director, Stolt Tankers Shipowning (STSO), with effect from April 1, 2022. Schroeder joined Stolt Tankers in 2019 as Fleet Director and will succeed Mark Martecchini who is retiring in April 2022, after serving with the company for more than 38 years.

Lucas Vos, President of Stolt Tankers, said, “The appointment of Maren Schroeder is good news for Stolt Tankers, and retaining Mark Martecchini’s experience until April will help to ensure her smooth transition into the leadership team. Maren’s background in shipping combined with her inside knowledge of our operations will ensure we maintain our leading position in the industry. Maren’s appointment brings a new dimension to our leadership team through her passion and commitment to leading the transformation of STSO as we pursue our ambition of a successful IPO.”

Prior to joining Stolt Tankers, Schroeder held the position of Head of Technical at VroonB.V. where she reported to the Group Board of Directors and was responsible for a fleet of 200 ships.

Martecchini retires after a long career with Stolt Tankers in a variety of technical, commercial, and executive roles and leadership in several industry organizations. In July 2022, Martecchini will become president of Webb Institute.

