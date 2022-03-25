Stefanou Named MD at Wallem Ship Management

Wallem Group appointed Ioannis Stefanou as Managing Director of Wallem Ship Management, with responsibility for the oversight and strategic planning of the company’s ship management activities worldwide.

Stefanou joined Wallem Ship Management in April 2014 to lead its Technical Management. Over his career he has worked for a number of well-known ship management companies and highly respected privately-owned ship operators. He holds Master’s degrees in both Marine Technology and Technical Management of Ship Operations and is a Chartered Engineer registered with Engineering Council UK.