Steerprop Appoints Morgan President, Järvinen COO

Steerprop, a designer and manufacturer of propulsion systems, is building its North America presence with the appointment of Hank Morgan as President, and Samuli Järvinen as Chief Operating Officer of Steerprop Inc.

"The time has now come to move into the next phase of strengthening our presence in North America," said Riku-Pekka Hägg, President and CEO of Steerprop Ltd. "From our perspective, the market is moving in a positive direction as we see the number of loyal Steerprop customers increasing. With Morgan’s strong ability to resolve customers’ challenges and Järvinen’s solid knowledge of Steerprop technology, we will be able to serve our customers even better from now on,”

Steerprop is establishing a subsidiary in Houston, Texas to meet its North American customers’ needs for local support, a strategic move which includes setting up proprietary sales and maintenance services as well as building warehouse facilities.

Morgan has long and comprehensive experience in sales and after-sales service in the North American marine market. He will be responsible for developing Steerprop Inc.’s business operations, providing new and existing customers with a high level of support.

Järvinen has experience from various roles within Steerprop Services, responsible for ramping up the subsidiary’s operational activities and bringing Steerprop’s services to North American customers, ensuring fast and professional maintenance and availability of Steerprop Original Spare Parts.