Subscribe
Search

Jan De Nul Starts Dredging Ops for New Deep-Water Port in Senegal

February 21, 2025

(Credit: Jan De Nul)
(Credit: Jan De Nul)

Belgium-based offshore installation contractor Jan De Nul has started working on the new deep-water port in Senegal, which will be able to accommodate two of the world's largest container ships simultaneously.

Jan De Nul is responsible for dredging the five-kilometer access channel and will create an 89-hectare platform for maritime services and container storage.

In total, the works are expected to take two and a half years to complete.

The Port of Dakar is nearing its maximum capacity, and the surrounding area is fully saturated. To address this challenge, DP World - a global giant in logistics and trade and the current operator of Dakar’s container terminal - is developing a new port in Ndayane, located 50 km south of the capital.

The project will significantly enhance Senegal’s container handling capacity.

“This is no easy task, as the seabed in the channel consists mainly of hard rock and the conditions in the Atlantic Ocean can be rough. You need a powerful dredger that is also large enough to continue working in challenging wave conditions. That is why we deploy our largest and most powerful cutter suction dredger, the Willem Van Rubroeck, to get the job done,” said Dominique Bombaert, Area Manager for Senegal at Jan De Nul.

Once completed, the port of Ndayane will be able to simultaneously accommodate two of the world's largest container ships, making it one of the largest port in West Africa. For Senegal, this means economic growth and jobs.

Offshore Ports Dredging Africa

Related Logistics News

Lake Washington Ship Canal (LWSC) Large Lock Center Miter Gate Replacement. Image courtesy Manson Construction

MEGA MACHINES: Manson Prepares to Add “The Bionic Man” of...
Kristi McKenney Photo_Courtesy_Port of Oakland

McKenney Tapped to Lead Port of Oakland

AAPA CEO to Testify Before House Homeland Subcommittee on...
Photo_Courtesy_Cavotec

Automated Mooring System contracted for Port of Dublin
Photo Courtesy Konecranes

Konecranes Banks New Hybrid RTG Orders in Spain
Great Lakes Shipyard Work (c) LCA

U.S. Shipping Invests $150 Million in Great Lakes Region

Interview

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Interview: Martin Kröger, CEO, German Shipowners Association

Insight

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis

How a Minor Change in US Trade Law Turbocharged the Fentanyl Crisis
R.W. Fernstrum & Company

Video

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

MEGA INFRASTRUCTURE: Inside the Chickamauga Lock Upgrade Project

Logistics News

Florida International Terminal Commits to $25m Investment

Florida International Terminal Commits to $25m Investment

Scottish Maritime Museum Director Announces Retirement

Scottish Maritime Museum Director Announces Retirement

Noatum Maritime, ASRY Establish Bahrain JV

Noatum Maritime, ASRY Establish Bahrain JV

Jan De Nul Starts Dredging Ops for New Deep-Water Port in Senegal

Jan De Nul Starts Dredging Ops for New Deep-Water Port in Senegal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Asia LNG spot prices fall to a three-week low due to tepid demand
US Army Corps revises list of energy emergencies projects to be fast-tracked
Report calls for more proactive UK grid investment to help decarbonise