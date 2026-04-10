marine link image
Subscribe
Search

Oil Spill Forces Partial Shipping Halt at Port of Antwerp

April 10, 2026

Illustration (Credit: Port of Antwerp)
Illustration (Credit: Port of Antwerp)

Shipping traffic around Belgium's Port of Antwerp has been partially halted because of an oil spill that has spread from one of the port's docks into the river Scheldt.

Antwerp harbour typically handles 60 to 80 ships daily. A port spokesperson could not immediately say how long traffic will remain halted or how many ships would be affected.

"An oil spill occurred during a bunkering operation in the Deurganckdock. The source of the spill has since been stopped and contained," the port said in a statement, adding that pollution had spread to the Scheldt.

Antwerp port is part of the Port of Antwerp-Bruges, the second-largest port in Europe by cargo tonnage, behind Rotterdam.


(Reuters - Reporting by Charlotte Van CampenhoutEditing by David Goodman)

Offshore Ports Coastal/Inland Shipping Europe Oil Spill Maritime

Related Logistics News

Source: Port of Los Angeles

Los Angeles Receives Funds for Maintenance
© Visual Voyager / Adobe Stock

CK Hutchison's Panama Unit Files Arbitration Against...
(Credit: MOL)

MOL, Hitachi to Develop Floating Data Centers from Used...
(Credit: Ust-Luga Company)

Blaze Hits Russia’s Ust-Luga Oil Port Following Drone...
© Adobe Stock/Kalyakan

Bunkering Hubs Along African Coast See Surge as Vessels...
Source: Port of Oakland

Port of Oakland: Exports Continue to Outperform Imports

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
R.W. Fernstrum & Company
marine link image
marine link image

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports
marine link image

Logistics News

Oil Spill Forces Partial Shipping Halt at Port of Antwerp

Oil Spill Forces Partial Shipping Halt at Port of Antwerp

Starmer, Trump Discuss Opening Strait of Hormuz

Starmer, Trump Discuss Opening Strait of Hormuz

Port Tampa Bay Receives $10m Federal Investment to Strengthen Supply Chain, Regional Economy

Port Tampa Bay Receives $10m Federal Investment to Strengthen Supply Chain, Regional Economy

Crude Oil Loadings Continue at Yanbu Port Despite Pipeline Attack

Crude Oil Loadings Continue at Yanbu Port Despite Pipeline Attack

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

Dubai restricts foreign flights until May 31. Letters show that Indian airlines are the hardest hit.
US seeks to renew relations with Peru in advance of an uncertain election
Next week, the US House will vote on a bill to improve aviation safety