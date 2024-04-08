Singapore Trials Charging Point at Marina South Pier

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has launched the first pilot trial for electric harbor craft charging point at the Marina South Pier (MSP).

The charging point was awarded to the Pyxis Energy, Pyxis Maritime, and SP Mobility partnership. Pyxis’s fleet of electric harbor craft operating at MSP will serve as the base offtake to ensure optimization of the charging infrastructure.

The Pyxis and SP Mobility partnership has deployed a 150kW land-based direct current fast charger with a Combined Charging System 2 connector at MSP. This charger can charge a vessel with an approximate battery capacity of 500 kWh in around three hours and enable an operating range of about 50 nautical miles, or about 90km.

Users of the charger will need to scan a QR code using the SP app and make the payment via the app, similar to users of electric vehicles.

MPA is working with Enterprise Singapore, industry stakeholders and academia to develop a Technical Reference (TR) for electric harbor craft charging and battery swap system. The draft TR will be ready for public consultation by mid-April 2024.

In addition to the Pyxis and SP Mobility partnership, MPA has also awarded an innovative mobile charging concept proposed by Seatrium O&G (International) and a high power (350-450kW) DC Charger proposed by Yinson Electric. MPA will continue to work with the two companies to further develop their proposals for applications in Singapore.

From 2030, all new harbor craft operating in the Port of Singapore will have to be fully electric, be capable of using B100 biofuel, or be compatible with net zero fuels such as hydrogen. For biofuels, blends of up to B50 are already commercially available. MPA is working with industry to develop the standards for up to B100.

MPA recently shortlisted 11 passenger launch and cargo lighter vessel designs. The designs will be further enhanced and progressively marketed to aggregate demand from the industry to help lower production cost for companies.

The expanded Enterprise Financing Scheme-Green (EFS-Green) means that from April 2024, harbor craft owners and operators may apply for loans with risk-share of 70% by participating financial institutions. Maritime companies can also tap the Energy Efficiency Grant by end-2024, which will provide two tiers of support for energy-efficient equipment. Under the base tier, they can receive up to 70% co-funding for pre-approved energy efficient domestic port and harbor craft equipment until March 2026. Across both tiers, they can receive up to $350,000 per company support.



