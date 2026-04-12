marine link image
Subscribe
Search

Singapore: Container Ship Fire Extinguished

April 12, 2026

© Travel Wild / Adobe Stock
© Travel Wild / Adobe Stock

A fire involving containers on board the London-registered container vessel Ever Lenient at Singapore’s PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal was extinguished on April 11.

Firefighting efforts continued through the night, led by the Singapore Civil Defence Force, with Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore deploying patrol craft to conduct seaward cordon duties and drones to provide aerial surveillance in support of the firefighting operations.

PSA Singapore is assisting with the safe discharge of the affected containers as part of follow-up operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ports Government Update Singapore Container Terminal

Related Logistics News

With downtown Tampa as its backdrop, the ZIM Canada arrives carrying 11,900 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) — the highest capacity ever handled at Port Tampa Bay. © Port Tampa Bay

Port Tampa Bay Welcomes Container Vessel with Largest...
Adobe Stock/aerial-drone

India Allows Four Iranian Oil Tankers to Berth
(Credit: Port of Los Angeles)

US Grants $70M to Port of Los Angeles for Maintenance...
© Peter Hermes Furian / Adobe Stock

Ukrainian Drones Sink Russian Cargo Vessel
(Credit: ABP)

UK Grants $85M to Develop Port Talbot Floating Wind Hub
© max5128 / Adobe Stock

Russia's Ust-Luga Port Damaged by More Ukrainian Drones

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Insight

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal

How Propane Fuels Efficiency and Sustainability at West Basin Container Terminal
Fernstrum News
marine link image
marine link image

Video

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports

Renewable Propane: A Game-Changer for Ports
marine link image

Logistics News

Singapore: Container Ship Fire Extinguished

Singapore: Container Ship Fire Extinguished

US Navy to Block Ships from Iranian Ports

US Navy to Block Ships from Iranian Ports

Port Tampa Bay Welcomes Container Vessel with Largest Carrying Capacity

Port Tampa Bay Welcomes Container Vessel with Largest Carrying Capacity

Shipping Traffic Near Antwerp Slowed Due to Oil Spill

Shipping Traffic Near Antwerp Slowed Due to Oil Spill

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News

UAE markets fall as US-Iran talks fail
Poland's Premier hails Hungary election as a blow to authoritarian regime
Slovakia's Fico is ready to work with Hungary's newly appointed prime minister