Singapore: Container Ship Fire Extinguished

A fire involving containers on board the London-registered container vessel Ever Lenient at Singapore’s PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal was extinguished on April 11.

Firefighting efforts continued through the night, led by the Singapore Civil Defence Force, with Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore deploying patrol craft to conduct seaward cordon duties and drones to provide aerial surveillance in support of the firefighting operations.

PSA Singapore is assisting with the safe discharge of the affected containers as part of follow-up operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



