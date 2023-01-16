Subscribe
Search

ABS Signs On Suez Canal's Green Program

January 16, 2023

© Val Traveller / Adobe Stock
© Val Traveller / Adobe Stock

ABS and the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop a long-term sustainability roadmap and decarbonization strategy for the canal, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes.

The MoU will see ABS and SCA work together on issues related to sustainability and the green environment as a part of the SCA’s business plan to transition to a green canal by 2030. Over the year-long agreement, ABS and the SCA will work together to develop a decarbonization strategy and assessment of energy and emission intensity and potential ways of emission reduction.

SCA and ABS will collaborate in developing a long-term sustainability roadmap and embedding sustainability as part of the SCA’s core business strategy with a wide range of services such as technology selection, benchmarking and target setting, regulatory compliance documentation, carbon accounting and verification energy audits and more.

“The Suez Canal is a vital artery for global trade. Ensuring environmental stewardship for trade will make a significant contribution to creating a more sustainable platform for the entire shipping industry. ABS is a leader in maritime decarbonization, and we are proud to be able to use our deep insight to address the complex set of challenges presented by such a key global waterway,” said Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman, President and CEO.

Admiral Ossama Rabiee, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, said, “We are keen to enhance cooperation with all partners such as ABS, in the field of maritime transport in areas related to environmental sustainability and carbon removal within the authority's environment-friendly strategy, as a prelude to announcing the Suez Canal a ‘Green Canal.’ This is an important way to achieve environmental sustainability by raising the canal's efficiency and reducing carbon emissions.”

Green Ports

Related Logistics News

(Image: LNG Canada)

Electricity Constraints Force Canada's First LNG Terminal...
Forrest Ray (Photo: Manson Construction)

Manson Construction Names Ray EHS Director
© Jason / Adobe Stock

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans
Helena Lennerstedt was appointed CEO of Humphree. Image courtesy Volvo Penta

Lennerstedt Named CEO at Humphree
Photo: Propane Education & Research Council

Got Propane?
(Photo: SC Ports)

SC Ports Investing in Capacity


Trending Logistics News

© WhataWin / Adobe Stock

1,000 Ships Affected by Cyber Attack on DNV's ShipManager...
Maritime Security
(Image: LNG Canada)

Electricity Constraints Force Canada's First LNG Terminal...
Ports

Interview

Container Shipping Turmoil Spills Over Into 2023, says Xeneta's Sand

Container Shipping Turmoil Spills Over Into 2023, says Xeneta's Sand

Insight

How COVID-19 Turned Global Supply Chains Upside Down

How COVID-19 Turned Global Supply Chains Upside Down

Video

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Throughput Falls 0.7% in 2022

Port of Antwerp-Bruges Throughput Falls 0.7% in 2022

Logistics News

Baltic Dry Index Near Multi-year Low

Baltic Dry Index Near Multi-year Low

1,000 Ships Affected by Cyber Attack on DNV's ShipManager Software

1,000 Ships Affected by Cyber Attack on DNV's ShipManager Software

Singapore's Top Bunker Suppliers of 2022

Singapore's Top Bunker Suppliers of 2022

DP World Predicts 15-20% Freight Rate Drop

DP World Predicts 15-20% Freight Rate Drop

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News