Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

September 13, 2021

Shipping Hurdles Pare Brazilian Coffee Exports

© dmitriy_rnd / Adobe Stock

Exports of green coffee from Brazil, the world's largest producer, fell 27% in August from a year earlier to 2.33 million bags as difficulties to find containers and space at vessels increased in the last weeks, industry group Cecafe said on Monday.

Cecafe said in a monthly report that around 3.5 million bags of coffee could not be shipped in time this year due to shipping hurdles, causing losses of around $500 million to the country's coffee exporting industry.


(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira)

