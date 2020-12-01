28818 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Maritime Logistics Professional

December 1, 2020

ShipMoney Continues to Grow, Announces New Hires

Maritime Payment Solutions, LLC (d/b/a ShipMoney), a provider of payment solutions for maritime companies, announced two new hires. Vanessa Torres has joined as Strategic Client and Business Development Manager in Manila, and Theo Tsokos is the Client Account Manager in Athens.

Torres will be responsible for managing clients in the Philippines and Southeast Asia, including Maersk and V. Ships, among others. With more than 20 years of professional experience, she will act as liaison between ShipMoney and regional client offices.

Tsokos will be responsible for managing clients in Greece and Cyprus, including Scorpio and Tsakos-Columbia.

“We are very pleased to welcome Vanessa and Theo, two exceptional professionals who will ensure ShipMoney’s client services remain unsurpassed as we continue to experience strong demand for our maritime payment solutions platform,” said Stuart Ostrow, president and founder of ShipMoney. “Vanessa is an expert in the maritime industry, known for forging productive and enduring client relationships; and Theo brings an excellent work ethic and “can-do” attitude. They will provide the kind of support, responsiveness, and attention to detail our clients have come to expect from ShipMoney.”

Related News

Photo: CMA CGM

COVID-19: CMA CGM Launches the Business Continuity Pack

 Photo: OceanAlpha

​Water Drone Christened in the Port of Hamburg

 A screenshot from the RS simulation suite. Image: VSTEP

Maritime Training: Non-Traditional Maritime Simulation

HMM Joins “Getting to Zero Coalition”

 MoorMaster is touted as an important step to enabling autonomous shipping. Photo Courtesy Cavotec

Cavotec, ASKO Power Forward on Autonomous, Zero-Emission Fleet

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

Marine Operations Manager

Maritime Accounts and Tariffs Manager

● Stockton, CA, United States

Ships Agency Operations Manager, West Gulf Coast

● Wilhelmsen Ships Service

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Engineer [volunteer]

● Mercy Ships ● Garden Valley, TX, United States
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int