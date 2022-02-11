28950 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

Friday, February 11, 2022

Maritime Logistics Professional

February 11, 2022

Shipbuilding; Carnival Celebration floated out at Meyer Turku in Finland

  • Photo courtesy Carnival/Meyer Turku Shipyard
  • Photo courtesy Carnival/Meyer Turku Shipyard
  • Photo courtesy Carnival/Meyer Turku Shipyard
  • Photo courtesy Carnival/Meyer Turku Shipyard
  • Photo courtesy Carnival/Meyer Turku Shipyard Photo courtesy Carnival/Meyer Turku Shipyard
  • Photo courtesy Carnival/Meyer Turku Shipyard Photo courtesy Carnival/Meyer Turku Shipyard
  • Photo courtesy Carnival/Meyer Turku Shipyard Photo courtesy Carnival/Meyer Turku Shipyard
  • Photo courtesy Carnival/Meyer Turku Shipyard Photo courtesy Carnival/Meyer Turku Shipyard

The 185,000-gt cruis ships Carnival Celebration was floated out to the outfitting keel at Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, with the LNG-powered ship marking the culmination of Carnival Cruise Lines 50th birthday. 

The float-out started on Friday morning local time with the opening of the building dock valves and will culminate over the weekend.  

“The Float out marks the beginning of a very intensive phase in the ships construction, as the inside features and venues start taking form. By the end of the summer Celebration will be ready for her sea trial and then for delivery later in the autumn,” said Tim Meyer, CEO, Meyer Turku.

“This is the exciting part, after the float out, that’s when everything that everyone will love about the ship goes from blueprint to reality,” said Ben Clement, SVP of New Builds, Refurbishments and Product Innovation for Carnival Cruise Line.  

Carnival Celebration is a second Excel-class ship built at Meyer Turku for Carnival Cruise Lines. Her sister ship Mardi Gras is already sailing Port Canaveral, FL. 

Entertainment innovations on this ship include the BOLT roller coaster. 

Carnival Celebration is scheduled to enter service in November 2022 with a trans-Atlantic voyage from Southampton.

