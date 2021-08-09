28895 members and growing – the largest networking group in the maritime industry!

LoginJoin

Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Maritime Logistics Professional

August 9, 2021

Ship Recycling Prices Continue to Defy Gravity

© katiekk2/AdobeStock

© katiekk2/AdobeStock

Prices across the Indian sub-continent ship recycling markets continue their impressive upward trajectory this week, as end buyers press on for any available tonnage, at levels well above $600/LT LDT, especially in the case of Bangladesh and a now firming Pakistani market.

The summer months have brought with them a relative paucity of units, which is somewhat surprising given the record levels we are witnessing once again and the fact that the market has more than doubled in just the space of a year.

Any supply of vessels is largely from the beleaguered tanker and offshore sectors, but there are still the odd RoPax/Passenger units and reefers to talk of as well, that are being diverted primarily into India.

Dry bulk and container chartering markets have been flying for much of this year, so we have seen very few of these units being proposed for recycling, as owners are now opting to pass surveys on vessels almost 30 years of age, as such have been the freight earnings in 2021.

Overall, despite COVID lockdown restrictions remaining in place (especially across Bangladesh in particular), ship deliveries and beachings continue in all locations and port reports are seeing a trickle of vessels arrive over each tide.

For week 32 of 2021, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below:

Source: GMS

Related News

Cruise ship in Venice - Credit: radko68/AdobeStock

'David vs Goliath' - Venice Ban May not End Cruise Ship Battle

 Dirk Lehmann (left) and Godehard Gauf (right). © Becker Marine Systems

Tech File: COBRA Battery System Receives Class Certification

 © ehrlif / Adobe Stock

Great Lakes Limestone Trade Up 11% in July

Prince Frederik to Address WindEurope Event

 Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE. Photo: CMRE

Interview: Dr. Catherine Warner, Director, NATO CMRE

Maritime Blogs

Maritime Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

3rd Officer on Bulk carrier

● St. Petersburg, Russia

EXXONMOBIL Petroleum Corporation Cyprus

● Nicosia, Nicosia, Cyprus

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command
Search Jobs
Post your
Resume 		Employers – Post Job
Q4 2019 - Short Sea Shipping Ports
Subscribe
© New Wave Media Int