Subscribe
Search

Ship Recycling Endures a Turbulent 2022

December 27, 2022

Copyright AdobeStock/hit1912
Copyright AdobeStock/hit1912

Like much of the world, one word adequately describes the ship recycling market in 2022: turbulent.

According to GMS, prices reached decade long peaks above $700/LDT in the first quarter of the year before crashing back down by about $200/LDT, with certain trades seeing below the $500/LDT barrier and even into the high $400s/LDT on certain occasions.

On the West End, the situation was no different in Turkey, where levels too hit a record $500/Ton for a brief period, only to plummet about half in value (about $250/MT) in a rather short period, and has remained on the sidelines ever since.

Steel plate prices and especially the relevant currencies have all seen record lows against the U.S. Dollar, shattering records by the month during the summer period.

We have also seen decade lows in the supply of tonnage, with almost all freight sectors performing strongly this year, as we finally seen a much-anticipated rebound on tankers following a number of years in the doldrums.

Dry Bulk and Containers have also had outstanding years, with minimal scrapping seen in both sectors during the first half of the year. As such, moving into 2023, we do expect to see more vessels enter the market for recycling from each of these sectors, especially as freight rates have cooled off considerably towards the end of this year.

There are also a number of vessels trading right up to their limits (in terms of surveys) and due to older age profiles and reduced earnings, Owners are unlikely to pass further surveys and may well scrap with recycling rates still looking relatively firm $350/LDT being the historical average). A reduction in the fleet size amidst relatively low newbuilding deliveries for 2023 should help charter rates recover and for various earning cycles to start again.

For week 51 of 2022, GMS demo rankings / pricing for the week are as below.

Ship Recycling Ship Scrapping ship Breaking

Related Logistics News

FSRU Exemplar - Credit: Excelerate Energy

FSRU Exemplar Arrives in Finland
© Elles Rijsdijk / Adobe Stock

ONE Acquires Stakes in Three California Box Terminals
(Photo: Georgia Ports Authority)

Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal Set for Upgrades
©Excelerate Energy's FSRU Exemplar - Photo courtesy Excelerate Energy

FSRU Exemplar Set to Arrive at Finland's Inkoo Port on...
© done4today / Adobe Stock

Port of Baltimore Receives Top Coast Guard Security...
HGK Shipping has been the sole shareholder of BeKa HGK GmbH since 14 December 2022. (from left) Christian Möhrmann, CFO HGK Shipping, Monique Hezel-Reyntjens, Managing Director BeKa HGK, Steffen Bauer, CEO HGK Shipping. Photo: HGK Shipping GmbH

HGK Shipping Acquires BeKa HGK GmbH


Trending Logistics News

Photo: The combination of high cargo ship traffic, feeding areas and migratory whale routes result in a marked increased risk of ship strikes to whales that can result in serious injury or death to whales. (Credit: John Calambokidis/Cascadia)

New Whale Protections to Impact Shipping Lanes off...
Legal
(Photo: Liebherr)

Liebherr Delivers Mobile Harbor Crane to Port Esbjerg
Technology

Interview

Got Propane?

Got Propane?

Insight

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Wanted: A Sea-change in Climate Finance for Oceans

Video

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Cargo Volume Slide Continues at Port of Los Angeles

Logistics News

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

China's COVID Woes Are Pressuring Supply Chains

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

Black Sea Shipping Rates Soar 20% as Reinsurers Cut Cover

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

NYK President Nagasawa Outlines Challenges, Priorities in 2023

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Germany's HHLA, China's Cosco Close on Hamburg Port Deal

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News