Subscribe
Search

Ship Recycling Set to Boom Through 2032, Says BIMCO

May 17, 2023

Chart courtesy BIMCO/IHS Markit
Chart courtesy BIMCO/IHS Markit

“Over the next ten years, from 2023 to 2032, more than 15,000 ships with deadweight capacity of more than 600 million tonnes are expected to be recycled, more than twice the amount recycled in the previous ten years,” says Niels Rasmussen, Chief Shipping Analyst at BIMCO.

As recycling volumes increase, it is increasingly important that the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships is ratified and implemented.  The Convention was adopted in 2009 with the aim of reducing risks to human health, safety, and the environment.

“In fact, recycling steel in electric arc furnaces emits significantly less greenhouse gases than the production of crude steel, and as the electricity grid becomes decarbonized emissions will reduce further. Therefore, ship recycling can continue to play a key role in the circular economy,” says Rasmussen.

Fortunately, India and Turkey, which are two of the largest ship recycling countries, are also major steel producers with a high share of electric arc furnace use. During the past five years, these countries have recycled 25% and 34% of ship deadweight capacity and number of ships respectively. Along with Bangladesh, the world’s largest ship recycling country, and Pakistan, these top four countries have recycled 96% of deadweight capacity and 77% of ships during the last five years.

Over the past 10 years, 7,780 ships with a deadweight capacity of 285 million tonnes were recycled. Most of the deadweight capacity recycled (60%) was built during the 1990s. In the next ten years, ships built during the 2000s will be the main source of recycling.

Compared to the 1990s, more than double the deadweight capacity was built during the 2000s and will drive the expected increase in recycling. Deadweight capacity built during the 2010s increased by a further 65%, which could lead to even higher levels of recycling ten to twenty years from now.
Chart courtesy BIMCO/IHS Markit

Historically about 50% of bulk, tanker, and container deadweight capacity has been recycled by the time the ships would have been 25 years old and 90% by 30-35 years old. If we apply this recycling pattern to the currently trading ships, we estimate that 15,000 ships and 600 million deadweight tonnes will be recycled between 2023 and 2032.

“Many older ships are expected to be recycled earlier than normal due to the ever-tighter limits on greenhouse gas emissions. More than 15,000 ships and 600 million deadweight tonnes are therefore expected to be recycled between 2023 and 2032,” says Rasmussen.

Image courtesy BIMCO/IHS Markit

Shipbuilding Ship Recycling Shipbreaking Green Ports

Related Logistics News

(Photo: Port of Amsterdam)

PowerCon to Supply Shore Power for Cruise Port Amsterdam
© Emagnetic / Adobe Stock

Coastal Shipping Can Help Cut NZ’s Freight Transport...
© Piotr Wawrzyniuk / Adobe Stock

How Gdańsk is Reclaiming its Industrial Waterfront
(Image: Höegh Autoliners)

Höegh Autoliners Announces Green Ammonia Supply Deal
Copyright katiekk2/AdobeStock

Ship Recycling Market Slows
(Photo: Seaspan)

Zinus to Supply Shore Charging Systems for Seaspan Ferries


Trending Logistics News

© Jezper / Adobe Stock

New Container Depot Opened in Port of Mobile
Ports
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District presents Jaxport with $35 million refund for unused prepayments for the harbor deepening project. From left: Jaxport Board Vice Chair Daniel Bean, Jaxport CEO Eric Green, USACE Deputy District Engineer for Programs and Project Management Howie Gonzales, USACE Chief of Water Resources Branch Milan Mora, and USACE Senior Project Manager Jason Harrah. (Photo: Jaxport)

Jaxport Gets $35 Million Refund for Harbor Deepening
Ports

Interview

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

PNCT Selects MAFI on Propane-fueled Port Tractor Fleet

Insight

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Germany's LNG Import Terminals Tackle Challenges

Sponsored

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Exploring the Challenges and Opportunities of Floating Wind with Acteon CCO Barry Parsons

Video

Temporary Barge Quay Constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp

Temporary Barge Quay Constructed at Europa Terminal in Antwerp

Logistics News

US West Coast Ports Regain Lost Volume as Competitive Pressure Mounts

US West Coast Ports Regain Lost Volume as Competitive Pressure Mounts

Black Sea Gain Corridor has Not Yet Resumed Operations

Black Sea Gain Corridor has Not Yet Resumed Operations

Ukraine Black Sea Grain Deal Extended for Two Months

Ukraine Black Sea Grain Deal Extended for Two Months

Manson Awarded Dredging Work in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida

Manson Awarded Dredging Work in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News