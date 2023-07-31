Subscribe
Search

Ship Fires in the Crosshairs of Ship Inspection Campaign

July 31, 2023

By Igor Kardasov/AdobeStock
By Igor Kardasov/AdobeStock

The Member Authorities of the Tokyo and the Paris Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) on Port State Control will launch a joint Concentrated
Inspection Campaign (CIC) on Fire Safety to create awareness among the ship’s crew and owners about the importance of fire safety measures; and  to verify that the ship complies with fire safety requirements under the relevant IMO instruments.

The three-month inspection campaign will commence September 1, 2023 and end November 30, 2023, and will be a campaign to examine specific areas related to fire safety in conjunction with the regular Port State Control inspection. A ship will be subject to only one inspection under this CIC during the period of the campaign.

Port State Control Officers (PSCOs) will use a pre-defined questionnaire (see below) to assess that fire-fighting systems and equipment comply with the relevant requirements, that the master and crew members are familiar with operations relating to fire safety, and that equipment is properly maintained and functioning. If deficiencies are found, actions by the port State may vary from recording a deficiency and instructing the master to rectify it within a certain period of time to detaining the ship until the serious deficiencies have been rectified. In the case of detention,
publication in the monthly detention lists of the Tokyo and Paris MoU websites will take place.

The results of the campaign will be analyzed and findings will be presented to the governing bodies of both MoUs for possible submission to the IMO.

Maritime Safety Regulation Safety Inspection Fire Protection

Related Logistics News

Caption: Value and share of WA live sheep exports (by sea) compared with value of sheep meat exports. Source: ABARES Trade Dashboard.

Australia Mulls Sentiment on Live Sheep Export Ban
Explora I is the first of four new luxury cruise vessels for MSC's new luxury travel brand, Explora Journeys. Image courtess Fincantieri

$560M Explora I Delivered for MSC's New Luxury Cruise...
(Photo: Svitzer)

Gastrade Awards Alexandroupolis LNG Terminal Towage...
© Igor Groshev / Adobe Stock

Cheniere Shunning Panama Canal for Longer LNG Routes to...
© Joan Vadell / Adobe Stock

Singapore Port Authority Seeks Proposals for Fully...
© moofushi / Adobe Stock

Next Wave of North American LNG Export Projects to Face...

Interview

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Trade Shifts: US Overtakes China as Top Spot for South Korean Goods

Insight

Obscure Traders Ship Half Russia's Oil Exports to India, China After Sanctions

Obscure Traders Ship Half Russia's Oil Exports to India, China After Sanctions

Video

Great Lakes Gets Green Light for Brownsville Channel Dredging

Great Lakes Gets Green Light for Brownsville Channel Dredging

Logistics News

Container Rate Collapse Deepens as New Capacity Enters the Market

Container Rate Collapse Deepens as New Capacity Enters the Market

Ship Fires in the Crosshairs of Ship Inspection Campaign

Ship Fires in the Crosshairs of Ship Inspection Campaign

CMA CGM Braced for Weaker Profit Before Demand Picks up in 2024

CMA CGM Braced for Weaker Profit Before Demand Picks up in 2024

South Africa: Feedlot Manager Arrested for Dehorning Rams Bound for Sea Transport

South Africa: Feedlot Manager Arrested for Dehorning Rams Bound for Sea Transport

Subscribe for Maritime Logistics Professional E‑News